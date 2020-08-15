Coronavirus India lockdown Day 144 updates | Country celebrates Independence Day with social distancing

15 August 2020 10:26 IST

India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain to become the fourth-highest in the world.

India’s coronavirus death toll is now behind only the United States, Brazil and Mexico. According to the Health Ministry, India reported a single-day spike of 65,002 cases, taking India’s COVID-19 tally to 25,26,192. Death toll rises to 49,036 with 996 fresh fatalities.

The nation has not yet reached any peak or plateau in terms of coronavirus cases which means the situation will probably get worse, cautioned CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) director Rakesh Mishra.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

11.30 am | New Delhi

India celebrates Independence Day with social distancing

Amid multi-layered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the rampart of Red Fort.

However, unlike previous Independence Day celebrations, during which he used to break security protocols and meet schoolchildren, Mr. Modi this time waved his hand towards COVID-19 warriors and NCC cadets from inside the car while leaving the Red Fort in his cavalcade.

Read more

11 am | Punjab

Punjab reports 1,077 cases, 25 fatalities

Punjab recorded 1,077 COVID-19 cases on Friday and 25 deaths, taking the fatalities to 731, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has mounted to 29,013. The major chunk of new cases, 296 and 135, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said there were 9,954 active cases and 18,328 had been cured so far.

Read more

10.30 am | New Delhi

We can’t go on a roving inquiry on handling of COVID by govt.: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that it cannot embark on a “roving inquiry” while hearing a writ petition to order a Commission of Inquiry into the “gross mismanagement” of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government.

The petition was filed by six former bureaucrats, represented by senior advocate Dushyant Dave and advocate Prashant Bhushan, contending that mismanagement occurred at multiple levels, from not stocking enough protective and medical equipment to combat the health crisis to lack of early checking of incoming international passengers to the handling the exodus of migrant workers during the lockdown.

Read more

10 am | Tamil Nadu

'COVID-19 to stay for at least two years'

COVID-19 will persist at least for the next two years, and the public must take adequate precautions henceforth, secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) – Tamil Nadu State Branch A.K. Ravikumar said in Coimbatore on Friday.

“Self-discipline will be the only vaccine for now,” Dr. Ravikumar said at a press meet.

Read more

9.30 am | New Delhi

Cases cross 1.5 lakh mark in Delhi

As many as 1,192 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,50,652, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Friday.

Also, 11 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,178. Of the total cases, 1,35,108 people have recovered and there are 11,366 active cases.

Read more

9 am | Tamil Nadu

Madras HC suspends order restraining Patanjali from using term ‘Coronil’

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday suspended for two weeks the operation of an order passed by a single judge on August 6 restraining Patanjali Ayurved Limited and Divya Yog Mandir Trust from using the term ‘Coronil’ for their tablets and imposing a cost of ₹10 lakh on them for commercial exploitation of the fear around COVID-19.

Read more

8.30 am

Four States add 20,000-plus cases in a day

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka soared on Friday, with as many as 7,908 cases reported, as well as 104 more deaths. Kerala’s case graph also continued its rise, with 1,569 fresh cases, marking another new high. Andhra Pradesh reported 97 deaths, while 8,743 people tested positive. Telangana saw as many as 1,921 cases on Thursday.

Read more

8 am | Jammu

Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi to resume from Sunday after nearly 5 months of suspension

Pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir’ Reasi district will resume from Sunday after remaining suspended for nearly five months in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Saturday.

The yatra was suspended on March 18.

Read more