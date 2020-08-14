Coronavirus India lockdown Day 143 updates | In Odisha hotspot, one-third of popuation has antibodies

The house of a coronavirus patient at Narayanakhed being sanitised on Thursday.

14 August 2020 08:49 IST

The first ever meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for coronavirus (COVID-19) decided on Wednesday that India would leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity as well as engage with all international players for the early delivery of vaccines in India as well as in low and middle income countries.

Trained Nurses Association of India, the largest nursing association in the country, released data for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, indicating that 509 nursing staff were infected and 20 died while providing care to COVID patients. Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal have the maximum number of COVID positive staff nurses in the country and also the highest fatality rate.

Close to 200 doctors, the majority of them general practitioners, have lost their lives to COVID-19 till August 7 according to information compiled and released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The nation has not yet reached any peak or plateau in terms of coronavirus cases which means the situation will probably get worse, cautioned CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) director Rakesh Mishra.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

10 am | Maharashtra

10 hospitals in Navi Mumbai get show-cause notices for violations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, acting on people’s complaints, has issued show cause notices to 10 private hospitals within its jurisdiction for flouting the directives related to COVID-19 treatment issued by the State government on May 21.

“The show cause notices were issued on Wednesday, giving them 72 hours to respond,” additional commissioner Sujata Dhole said.

9.30 am | Odisha

In Odisha hotspot, one-third of popuation has antibodies

Nearly one-third of the population of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation area in Odisha’s Ganjam district, the State’s virus hotspot, has developed COVID-19 antibodies, according to a survey by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar.

The Indian Council of Medical Research institute had carried out a serological survey in the BeMC area in association with the State Health and Family Welfare department, MKCG Medical College & Hospital and other government agencies between August 3 and 7.

9 am | New Delhi

Testing begins for migrants coming back to the capital

The Delhi government on Thursday started testing migrant workers — who are coming back to the city — for COVID-19 at their drop-off points, said officials.

“On Thursday, workers arriving at Anand Vihar bus terminal were tested using rapid antigen testing. We will start testing at a drop-off point near Wazirabad in north-west district from tomorrow,” an official told The Hindu.

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Only two days institutional quarantine for international passengers with COVID-19 negative certificate in Chennai

International passengers arriving at Chennai airport with a COVID-19 negative certificate will only have to undergo two days of institutional quarantine.

So far, all international passengers were put in seven-day institutional quarantine and they had to be tested twice, first at the time of arrival and second, on the seventh day of quarantine.

8 am | Punjab

Punjab reports 1,035 cases, 36 deaths

Punjab recorded 1,035 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and reported 36 deaths, taking the fatalities to 706, according to an official statement.

The number of cases has mounted to 27,936. The major chunk of new cases, 222 and 176, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said there were 9,391 active cases and 17,839 had been cured so far.

7.30 am | Madhya Pradesh

BJP MP Solanki tests positive

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Barwani district administration.

“We are going to hospitalise him, and trace his contacts of the past 10 days,” said district Chief Medical and Health Officer Anita Singare. Mr. Solanki, down with fever for a few days, is the second Rajya Sabha MP from the State after Jyotiraditya Scindia to have contracted the illness.

