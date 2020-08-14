Coronavirus India lockdown Day 143 updates | Two days institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving in Chennai with COVID-19 negative certificate

The nation has not yet reached any peak or plateau in terms of coronavirus cases which means the situation will probably get worse, cautioned CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) director Rakesh Mishra.

The first ever meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for coronavirus (COVID-19) decided on Wednesday that India would leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity as well as engage with all international players for the early delivery of vaccines in India as well as in low and middle income countries.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Only two days institutional quarantine for international passengers with COVID-19 negative certificate in Chennai

International passengers arriving at Chennai airport with a COVID-19 negative certificate will only have to undergo two days of institutional quarantine.

So far, all international passengers were put in seven-day institutional quarantine and they had to be tested twice, first at the time of arrival and second, on the seventh day of quarantine.

8 am | Punjab

Punjab reports 1,035 cases, 36 deaths

Punjab recorded 1,035 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and reported 36 deaths, taking the fatalities to 706, according to an official statement.

The number of cases has mounted to 27,936. The major chunk of new cases, 222 and 176, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said there were 9,391 active cases and 17,839 had been cured so far.

7.30 am | Madhya Pradesh

BJP MP Solanki tests positive

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Barwani district administration.

“We are going to hospitalise him, and trace his contacts of the past 10 days,” said district Chief Medical and Health Officer Anita Singare. Mr. Solanki, down with fever for a few days, is the second Rajya Sabha MP from the State after Jyotiraditya Scindia to have contracted the illness.