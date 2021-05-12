Coronavirus live updates | Fire at COVID-19 care centre in Gujarat's Bhavnagar; 61 patients shifted

12 May 2021 09:45 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,51,71,482

India recorded 3,48,389 new COVID-19 cases on May 11. As many as 4,198 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,33,40,428 cases and 2,54,225 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 40,956 infections, followed by Karnataka (39,510) and Kerala (37,290). Maharashtra also recorded 793 casualties, followed by Karnataka (480) and Delhi (347).

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well:

Here are the latest updates:

Mizoram

Mizoram reports highest single-day spike of 240 COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 240 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,035, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the State rose to 23 as a 44-year-old man from Aizawl district succumbed to the disease at the Zoram Medical College on Tuesday night, he said.

Of the 240 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 183, followed by Serchhip and Kolasib districts, which reported 20 and 14 cases respectively.

- PTI

Gujarat

Fire at COVID-19 care centre in Gujarat's Bhavnagar; 61 patients shifted

A fire broke out at a hotel- turned-COVID-19 care centre in Gujarat's Bhavnagar town in the wee hours Wednesday, officials said, adding nobody was hurt. Altogether 61 coronavirus patients were shifted from the facility to other hospitals after the "minor fire and smoke", an official said.

There were 68 patients at the facility when the fire broke out. The remaining seven will be shifted soon, he said.

- PTI

Port Blair

Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 6,426, a health department official said on Wednesday.

All the new cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 78 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

- PTI

Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus | Compensation is less for polling officers who died during Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday observed that the amount of compensation for polling officers, who died due to COVID-19 during Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, is very less and the compensation must at least be to the tune of ₹1 crore.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar made this observation while hearing a Public Interest Litigation on the spread of the pandemic in the State and conditions of quarantine centres.

Read more

- PTI

Geneva

Coronavirus | Indian COVID-19 variant found in 44 countries: WHO

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that a variant of COVID-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

Also read: Coronavirus | Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 17 countries, says WHO

The U.N. health agency said the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in more than 4,500 samples uploaded to an open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions".

Read more

- AFP

Maharashtra

Over 94% of Thane cops receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 94% of the total number of policemen in Thane have so far received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, officials said.

Since the outbreak of the viral infection, a total of 2,147 policemen here in Maharashtra have contracted COVID-19 and 35 of them died due to the disease, a release issued by the Thane police commissionerate said on Tuesday.

- PTI

Washington

U.S. working closely with India on COVID-19 crisis: White House official

The U.S. is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a top State Department official has said.

While the assistance from the U.S. government has been worth $100 million, the private sector has donated an additional $400 million, totalling half a billion dollars to India, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

- PTI