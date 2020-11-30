Coronavirus India live updates: TN extends lockdown till Dec 31 with several relaxations

30 November 2020 10:08 IST

Beaches, auditoriums to be reopened in Tamil Nadu with adherence to SOP.

After a ‘Covishield’ vaccine volunteer sued the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Oxford Group over ‘adverse reaction’ during the vaccine trial, the SII on Sunday denied the allegations and dubbed them “malicious” and “misconceived”.

The SII said it would seek damages in excess of ₹100 crore and would defend such malicious claims.

Here are the updates:

Tamil Nadu

Lockdown extended till Dec 31 in TN

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till December 31 with several new relaxations in restrictions. This include opening of beaches to public, reopening of select classes, and permission for political meeting, albeit with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The public is advised to continue to wear masks, wash hands with soap and follow physical distancing.

Here are the highlights:

- Classes may be reopened for final-year UG students of arts and science, technical, agricultural, fisheries and veterinary programmes in all colleges and universities from December 7.

- Classes may be reopened for UG and PG medical programmes from December 7 by complying the SOP; however, classes for the 2020-21 batch to commence only from February 1, 2021.

- Swimming pools can be opened for sports training purposes.

- Beaches to be opened up to public. People may visit Marina and other beaches from December 14 depending on the spread of COVID-19 and by complying the SOP.

- Social, political, recreational and religious meetings in auditoriums to be allowed but only with 50% of its seating capacity (or a max of 200 persons) between December 1 and 30 by complying with the SOP.

- Exhibition halls may be reopened only for business purposes and by complying the SOP.

- Mandatory e-registration for movement into the State (except from Puducherry, AP, Karnataka) to continue.

Rajasthan

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing positive for COVID-19

BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Gurgaon. She was 59.

Kiran Maheshwari | Photo Credit: Twitter/Kiran Maheshwari

Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital for the past few days. She passed away late Sunday night

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP State president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled her demise.

Chennai

COVID-19 bed occupancy dips in Chennai government hospitals

Bed occupancy in COVID-19 wards at the four government medical college hospitals in Chennai have dipped due to the decline in fresh coronavirus infections.

Nevertheless, the hospitals are retaining the beds allocated for such patients with one of the main facilities — Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) — starting to streamline the inflow of patients with COVID-19 to two blocks.

Delhi

Stricter enforcing of guidelines forces weddings in Delhi to become smaller

Weddings have become smaller. Social distancing norms are being enforced rigorously in congested city markets. The enforcement of ₹2,000 fine for protocol violations, after an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, could not have been timelier.

According to Delhi Police, close to 2,000 people were issued fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 over the past week. The maximum prosecution for COVID-19 offences, with a total of 1,501 fines, was issued on November 22. Each fine amounted to ₹500. Since these were upped to ₹2,000, 1,474 individuals were issued challans, according to police data.