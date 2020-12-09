Coronavirus live updates | Heads of Missions to visit biotech firms in Hyderabad today

09 December 2020 10:21 IST

The Union Health Ministry says that getting vaccinated is a voluntary exercise and that vaccination cannot just be a State’s or the Centre’s responsibility, “it has to be people’s participation”.

Stating that some of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates may get a license in the next few weeks, with preparatory activities for the roll-out of the vaccine being carried out simultaneously by the Central government in collaboration with States and UTs, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday cautioned that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should not see any relaxation with several countries across the world now witnessing another surge of the virus.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Experts' visit to biotech firms

Heads of Missions to visit biotech firms in Hyderabad

More than 60 Heads of Missions based in India will be travelling to Hyderabad to visit leading biotech companies on Wednesday. This round of visit comes a month after the Ministry of External Affairs briefed a large number of heads of diplomatic missions about India’s preparedness to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sequencing the virus genome

CFTRI to sequence SARS-CoV-2 genome

As part of various initiatives towards mitigating COVID-19, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) signed an MoU with Clevergene, a Bengaluru-based company, for sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

Kerala

Tourism dept. finds it tough to implement COVID-19 protocol

With most tourist centres in the district thrown open to public post the lockdown, the Tourism Department is having a hard time ensuring that the COVID-19 protocol is being adhered to. Despite several warnings from the Health Department and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), visitors tend to neglect some of the restrictions.

Pact in vaccine tech

Biological E. in pact for COVID-19 vaccine tech

Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical firm Biological E. (BE) and the Ohio State Innovation Foundation (OSIF), USA, have announced an exclusive COVID-19 vaccine technology license pact. Under this, OSIF is licensing novel live attenuated measles virus vectored vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 developed by the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, exclusively to the company.

BE will be responsible for the evaluation and further development, including commercialisation of the vaccine candidate(s), a release from the company said.

Karnataka

Karnataka’s MR experience handy for COVID-19 vaccination

Based on its experience during the combined Measles-Rubella (MR) immunisation campaign in 2017 wherein 1.58 crore children were covered in two months, Karnataka is well-placed to implement the COVID-19 vaccination programme, said experts on Tuesday.

Participating in a webinar on ‘COVID-19 and Vaccine’ organised by the Press Information Bureau, Lokesh Alahari, Sub Regional Team Leader - Karnataka, WHO India (National Polio Surveillance Project), said Karnataka has good vaccine storage and cold chain facilities with 2,855 cold chain points and 10 walk-in-coolers and four walk-in-freezers.

