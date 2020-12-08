Coronavirus live updates | Feluda test to start in Delhi in 10 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7 said that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine even as he cautioned people that there should be no laxity as far as prevention of the infection is concerned.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor of Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) warnned that “seeing the vaccine as a magic bullet is fraught with danger”. He explains that social vaccines and biological vaccines will have to go hand in hand in the long fight ahead.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well

Feluda test

COVID-19 tests in city using Feluda paper strip test

The Delhi government has decided to conduct a part of the total COVID-19 tests in the city using Feluda paper strip test. It is expected to start within a week to 10 days, according to officials. The test gives faster results than RT-PCR test.

The government has also gone ahead with the training of personnel for COVID-19 vaccination drive to be conducted, once it is available.

Vaccine applications

CDSCO expert panel to review COVID vaccine applications on December 9

An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet on Wednesday to review applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates, official sources said on Monday night.

The decision was taken late on Monday evening after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third pharmaceutical firm to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Kerala

Lack of seroprevalence data may prove costly for Kerala

As Kerala is preparing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, lack of seroprevalence data, either amongst the population or the subgroup of health-care workers in the State, is likely to indirectly affect the optimal use of the vaccine, which is being conserved for specific at-risk populations.

Despite recommendations from various public health experts and the State-appointed expert committee on COVID-19, the government appears disinclined to conduct a seroprevalence study across the State or among the health-care workers.

New Delhi

HC directs govt. to follow CPCB norms for waste disposal

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the city government to scrupulously follow the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for handling and disposal of waste generated during diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan’s observation came after the Delhi government said protocols are in place for handling and disposal of COVID-19 test kits and swabs and action would be taken against those not following the same.

Tamil Nadu

Third phase of Covaxin trial begins at SRM hospital

After completion of two phases of human trials, the third phase trial of Covaxin – one of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates – was launched at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre at Kattankulathur on the outskirts of Chennai on Monday, December 7, 2020.

P. Sathyanarayanan, pro-Chancellor (Academics), said over 1,000 persons would be part of the final phase of trials. “Until now, we have received 500 volunteers. We will be taking in more volunteers till the month-end,” he said, according to a press release.