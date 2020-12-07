Coronavirus live updates | After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for Covishield in India

Beating pandemic: Polling officials clad in protective gear distribute special postal ballots for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

07 December 2020 08:52 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.623 crore, death toll at 15.3 lakh.

Pfizer and Serum Institute of India have both applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for their respective COVID-19 vaccine in India. This comes days after the United Kingdom and Bahrain formally approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech’s Phase-3 clinical trial design for its candidate Covaxin expects 130 COVID-19 infections among trial participants, according to details shared by the company on the government’s clinical trial website. This clarification comes after news of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks after being vaccinated as a trial participant set off a bout of panic.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the updates:

About 130 Covaxin trial volunteers may test positive, says Bharat Biotech

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s Phase-3 clinical trial design for its candidate Covaxin expects 130 COVID-19 infections among trial participants, according to details shared by the company on the government’s clinical trial website.

Thus instances such as Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks after being vaccinated as a trial participant, are expected.

Read more

Karnataka

Significant decline in ICU cases

There has been a significant decline in the number of critical COVID-19 patients being monitored in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of various hospitals in November and early December.

As on December 6, while four districts had zero ICU cases, Bengaluru Urban had the highest with 143. The next highest was Tumakuru at 23. Uttara Kannada, Koppal, Chitradurga, and Haveri had one case each.

After seeing above 900 critical cases till the end of October, the State witnessed a decline in the number of critical patients since November 6 when cases fell in the under 900 bracket.

Following this, there was a further reduction and cases hovered around 800 till November 12.

Read more

Hyderabad

COVID cases declining despite increased testing

Notwithstanding a comparatively higher number of tests, fewer COVID-19 cases have been detected in Telangana since December 1. On Saturday, 57,308 samples were put to test and only 622 were found to be positive for coronavirus while results of 848 people were awaited.

In terms of daily testing from March 2, when the first case emerged in the State, till December 5, the highest number of tests were conducted only for a few weeks spread between August and September, leading to detection of maximum cases.

Read more