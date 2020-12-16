Coronavirus live updates | Parties urged to avoid victory celebrations after Kerala local body poll results

NITI Aayog member (health) Dr. V.K. Paul said this was an adult vaccine, which would be administrated at such a large scale for the first time and didn’t begin from the hospital setting. “This will need extra caution,” he noted.

“The countries where vaccination has already begun, especially in the UK, adverse events took place on the very first day. So, it is essential that the States and UTs [Union Territories] prepare for this too,’’ he said.

Kerala

Caution urged in victory celebrations

Victory celebrations involving large crowds and vehicle rallies should be avoided once the results of the local body polls are out on Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

The votes polled in the district will be counted at 16 centres. The COVID-19 protocol should be strictly followed in the victory celebrations. The celebrations should not feature more than 50 people. Processions and vehicle rallies, especially those involving two-wheelers, also should be avoided, the Collector said on Tuesday.

Karnataka

Look into overcharging by private hospitals, HC directs govt.

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to ensure that private hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients display the rates fixed by the State government in June 2020 and look into the allegation that some private hospitals are charging higher rates to treat COVID-19 patients.

Andhra Pradesh

TTD conducts ritual to tide over COVID-induced financial crisis

When the entire globe is trying to wriggle out of the financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has found a spiritual answer to overcome it.

‘Dhanaprada Sri Maha Vishnu Yagam’ was performed at the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) campus here on December 15, to ward off misfortune and bestow wealth to mankind.

Olympics

Olympics will not be cancelled: Tokyo Governor

Tokyo governor can see “no circumstances” under which the virus-postponed 2020 Olympics will be cancelled, despite rising COVID-19 infections in Japan and continued public scepticism.

Yuriko Koike warned on Tuesday that the fate of the Tokyo Games would impact future Olympic events, including the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Telangana

Photo ID must for COVID-19 vaccination

The procedure for receiving COVID-19 vaccination dose in phase-I will be similar to the kind followed for voting in elections. Those on the priority list of the immunisation drive will have to furnish a photo identity card before entering the vaccination booth.

Before the vaccination, those on the list will receive a text message on their registered phone numbers with details about the location of the vaccination centre, the time slot and and identity of the vaccinator. Most of the vaccination centres will be hospitals. After reaching the centre, they have to show any one of the nine government-issued photo ID cards as proof of identity.