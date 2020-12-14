Coronavirus live updates: Vaccine literacy key to creating public trust, say experts

14 December 2020 08:54 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.1 crore, death toll at 16.08 lakh.

With a COVID-19 vaccine now seemingly just round the corner in India, vaccine literacy, and not publicity blitz about emergence of one or more vaccines, is essential to build public trust in the vaccine, say health experts.

Experts opined that it is essential to engage civil society organisations, which enjoy the confidence of the public, in a dialogue, sharing the data with them and asking them to disseminate to the people at large.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Chennai

IIT-M turns COVID-19 cluster, 71 test positive since December 1

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has shut down all departments after the campus turned into a COVID-19 cluster with 71 persons, including 66 students, testing positive since December 1.

In a circular on Sunday, the institute said it decided to close all departments, centres and the library immediately until further notice.

All faculty members, project staff members and research scholars would work from home, while students, scholars and project staff members staying on the campus were advised to confine themselves to their hostel rooms.

Maharashtra

Fresh infections outweigh recoveries in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s case surge once again outpaced its recoveries, with 3,717 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Sunday, while just 3,083 patients were discharged.

The State’s active infections have increased to 74,104, while the total case tally stands at 18,80,416. While the cumulative recoveries stand at 17,57,005, the State’s recovery rate declined marginally to 93.44%.

As many as 70 deaths were reported, pushing the fatality count to 48,209.

