Coronavirus updates | Caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 98.57 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.57 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,57,029 with 30,254 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,019 with 391 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will reach hospitals and other sites by Monday, a top official said.

COVID-19 impact

Wealthier nations and privileged communities worst hit in this pandemic: Expert

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected populations around the world and in many instances the wealthier nations and more privileged communities have been the worst affected, said Professor Norman Sartorius, former president of the World Psychiatric Association and former Chief, Mental Health Division, WHO.

Speaking on “Pandemics and the Mind: the view from 2020” at the Medico Pastoral Association’s (MPA) first Dr Joyce Siromoni Memorial Oration, he said the illness will cause most damage in the most developed and richest parts of the world because in them the numbers of people surviving while having chronic illnesses is high.

Along with the physical toll and mortality, this pandemic has many psychological morbidities, especially anxiety, depression and intrafamilial violence, he said.

World

Brazil government outlines plan for coronavirus vaccinations

Brazil’s government has presented a Supreme Court justice with a coronavirus immunization plan that provides initially for only enough shots for about a quarter of the population and does not indicate a start date.

The document, which was made public on Saturday, was submitted by President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration the previous night to judge Ricardo Lewandoswki, who had ordered the report after an opposition political party filed a lawsuit seeking information on the government’s immunization plans for the pandemic.

World

U.S. hits 16 million COVID cases within even as vaccine begins roll-out

The United States hit a record 16 million COVID-19 cases on Saturday afternoon, with deaths closing in on the 300,000 mark, even as millions of doses of a new vaccine were expected to start rolling out across the nation on Sunday.

The first vaccine was approved late on Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is expected to touch off a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension to end the pandemic that has upended daily life and devastated the U.S. economy.

