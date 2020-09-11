Coronavirus | India likely had 6.4 million infections in May: ICMR serosurvey

NEW DELHI

11 September 2020 01:06 IST

‘0.73% of the population surveyed in 83 districts were likely infected’

For every confirmed case of COVID-19 in May, there were 82-130 infections that went undetected and India potentially had 6.4 million infections that month, say the results of the first sero-survey conducted by scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The peer-reviewed paper that was long in the works was published online late Thursday in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the agency in-house medical journal. As of Thursday, India has officially confirmed 4.5 million cases and 76,000 deaths.

In a press conference on June 12, ICMR Director General, Balram Bhargava had said that “0.73% of the population surveyed in 83 districts were likely infected by the virus”, but did not specify what the all-India prevalence was, nor the number of likely infected.

For the survey that spanned May 11-June 4, 28,000 adults from 21 states spanning 70 districts were tested for presence of antibodies that are produced in response to the virus. Of those 290 tested positive for antibodies when tested with Covid Kavach Elisa Kit developed by the ICMR-National Institute of Virology. The scientists used another ELISA kit, called Euroimmun ELISA to recheck the 290 and found only 157 positive basis which they arrived at a median figure of the likely number of infections in the population.

“The pooled adjusted prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection was 0.73 per cent at the national level...amounting to 6.4 million infections in total by the early May 2020,” the authors note.

“The findings of our survey indicated that the overall seroprevalence in India was low, with less than 1% of the adult population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 by mid-May. The low prevalence observed in most districts indicates that India is in early phase of the epidemic and the majority of the Indian population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The survey also showed that the infections, between May and June, had already spread to rural India. Of the 157 who tested positive, 109 were from villages and 48 were from urban localities, underlying that despite the strict lockdown all of April and May and the high prevalence in cities, the infection had spread quite substantially beyond.

The Hindu had reported on June 14 that 7,00,000 people could have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in these districts even in early May and that the number infected was atleast 20 times more than what official confirmed cases indicated.