Coronavirus: India is taking all possible steps to save lives, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India was taking all possible steps to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic as well as responding to calls for help from other countries.
Giving the keynote address during a virtual Buddha Purnima celebration organised by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation, Mr. Modi said the teachings of Buddha were more relevant today as the world went through an upheaval.
He said India was fulfilling its responsibilities on the international stage while making every possible effort to save every Indian. He added that Buddha’s teachings reinforced India’s commitment to serving humanity.
