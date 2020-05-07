National

Coronavirus: India is taking all possible steps to save lives, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

We are also responding to calls for help from other countries, he says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India was taking all possible steps to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic as well as responding to calls for help from other countries.

Giving the keynote address during a virtual Buddha Purnima celebration organised by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation, Mr. Modi said the teachings of Buddha were more relevant today as the world went through an upheaval.

He said India was fulfilling its responsibilities on the international stage while making every possible effort to save every Indian. He added that Buddha’s teachings reinforced India’s commitment to serving humanity.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 10:14:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-india-is-taking-all-possible-steps-to-save-lives-says-pm-modi/article31523373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY