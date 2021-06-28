Coronavirus | India edges ahead of U.S. in total doses administered

CHENNAI

28 June 2021 22:23 IST

323.64 million vaccinated as on Monday; Maharashtra, U.P. lead States

India surpassed the United States in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. According to Our World In Data, China currently leads the world with 1.19 billion doses while India has so far administered 323.64 million by 9.15 p.m. on Monday, marginally ahead of the 323.32 million shots administered in the U.S.

Nearly 5.16 million doses were administered in the country until 9.15 p.m. on Monday. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of vaccinations (0.61 million) followed by Uttar Pradesh (0.5 million) and Madhya Pradesh (0.45 million).

Between June 1 and 27, 3.98 million doses were administered daily in India on average. At the current rate, a total of 1071.9 million doses can be administered by December 31, 2021, which is around 808.47 million doses less than that required to fully vaccinate all adults (1880.37 million doses). To fully inoculate all adults by the end of this year, 8.28 million doses need to be given daily on average in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 6.23 million on June 27, which is more than the 4.24 million recorded a week before (June 21). It was also significantly higher than the average daily doses recorded a month before (May 27) which was1.97 million.

About 28.6% of adults in India — 59.9% of those aged above 45, and 67.1% of people aged above 60 — were administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 9 p.m. on Monday. While 19.7% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 4.1% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

India recorded 35,749 new COVID-19 cases until 9 p.m. on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,03,14,735. As many as 877 new deaths were also registered taking the tally to 3,97,638.

Kerala reported 8,063 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (6,727) and Tamil Nadu (4,804). Maharashtra recorded 287 new fatalities, followed by Kerala (110) and Tamil Nadu (98). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.