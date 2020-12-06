Coronavirus live updates | India is biggest buyer of COVID-19 vaccines: research

06 December 2020 10:31 IST

Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after its parent company secured such clearance in the U.K. and Bahrain.

India is the largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccines in the world with 1.6 billion doses, according to a global analysis, a number some scientists say could cover 800 million people, or 60% of its population, and will be enough to develop ‘herd immunity’.

India has purchased 500 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, 1 billion from the U.S. company Novavax and 100 million doses of the Sputnik V candidate from Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, according to the U.S.-based Duke University Global Health Innovation Center.

Madhya Pradesh

M.P. schools for classes 1 to 8 to remain shut till March 31: CM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the State will remain shut till March 31 next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said that no test would be conducted for the students of these classes this academic year and they would be evaluated on the basis of their project work.

The Chief Minister said this during a review meeting of School Education Department held on Friday.

Russia

Doctors, teachers, other high-risk groups sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Moscow

Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Moscow starting from Saturday, a precursor to a sweeping Russia-wide immunisation effort.

The vaccinations come three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a large-scale COVID-19 immunisation campaign even though a Russian-designed vaccine has yet to complete the advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety in line with established scientific protocols.

The Russian leader said on Wednesday that more than two million doses of the Sputnik V jab will be available in the next few days, allowing authorities to offer jabs to medical workers and teachers across the country starting late next week.

New Delhi

Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after its parent company secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

The firm, in its application submitted to the drug regulator, has sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in the country, besides waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, official sources said.