Coronavirus live updates | Safety of COVID-19 vaccine paramount, says drugs regulator

05 December 2020 09:15 IST

India’s recovery rate now stands at 94.2%, where 80.19% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/Union Territories.

Continuing the trend of the last seven days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in the past 24 hours. The trend has led to a continuous contraction of India’s active caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082 currently.

According to the Health Ministry, 36,595 persons were found to be infected, and 42,916 new recoveries were registered during the same period.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Telangana

Envoys of 80 countries to visit COVID-19 vaccine firms in Hyderabad on Dec. 9

Ambassadors and High Commissioners of around 80 countries will be landing in Hyderabad on December 9 to visit Bharat Biotech and BE limited which are working on the COVID-19 vaccine.

An official release said on Friday Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with an advance team, including Chief of Protocol Nagesh Singh and other senior officials of the State government and discussed the arrangements to be made in connection with the high profile visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the visit of Ambassadors and High Commissioners to familiarise the foreign envoys about some key research and development activities being done by the country, according to the release.

Maharashtra

Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at ₹2,360 in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection, used for treating critical COVID-19 cases, at 2,360 apiece.

The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

“The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals. But private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients,” he said.

New Delhi

Safety of COVID-19 vaccine paramount, says drugs regulator

Safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine is paramount with the regulatory pathway for the vaccine in India seeing an accelerated rolling review and interim analysis of clinical trials, said Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani on Friday, participating in a discussion on `Regulatory Pathways for COVID-19 vaccines, clinical trials, rolling reviews and adverse event monitoring’. He added that India has a system in place for compensating participants for any adverse reaction to the new drugs being tested.

Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Renu Swarup, added that the Department has set-up a vaccine expert committee which meets every two weeks and gives scientific inputs on meeting the regulatory requirements.

Speaking about the COVID vaccine development process, Senior Scientist, ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) Sheela Godbole said that besides the accelerated dedicated research and rolling reviews, the vaccine development has also been provided with an enabling environment, rapid recruitment facilities and on-going safety review.