Coronavirus live updates | Infections continue to grow at a constant pace in India

India's first COVID-19 wave refuses to die down. The consistent fall observed in India's daily count of cases and deaths between mid-September and October-end, did not persist in November. Lately, many States' case curves have shown fluctuations, with a week of steady rise followed by a week of consistent decline in new cases, thereby keeping the national curve constant.

India’s average daily cases oscillated between the 40,000 and 45,000 marks in November, while average new deaths ranged between 480 and 560.

Here are the updates:

Tamil Nadu

Travel agents get calls about U.K. trips for COVID-19 vaccine

On Wednesday, just after the United Kingdom government gave its approval for Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19, a small section of residents from Chennai has been busy making enquiries to look into the possibility of flying to the United Kingdom to get a shot.

However, whether non-U.K. citizens will get access to the vaccine in the early stages remains doubtful. And yet, travel agents said some of their regular clients had reached out to them to know if there were chances for them to get the vaccine by travelling to the United Kingdom.

Mostly, people over the age of 55-60 were the ones wishing to get a vaccine shot at the earliest.

U.K./ U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says U.K. rushed approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci. File | Photo Credit: AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the U.K. was not as rigorous as the U.S. health authorities in its COVID-19 vaccine approval process.

The U.K. on December 2 became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus.

"The U.K. did not do it as carefully," he told Fox News. "If you go quickly and you do it superficially, people are not going to want to get vaccinated. We really scrutinise the data very carefully to guarantee to the American public that this is a safe and efficacious vaccine," he said. "We have the gold standard of a regulatory approach with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The U.K. did not do it as carefully and they got a couple of days ahead," the 79-year-old expert said.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the fastest to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.