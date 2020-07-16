Coronavirus | Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses million mark

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed the million mark on July 16.

India passed the grim milestone on a day it crossed another equally grim one on more than 25,000 deaths.

According to data from State Health Departments from across the country, the number of cases stood at 10,01,449 as of 7.50 p.m. IST, while the number of deaths stood at 25,582.

According to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, India stands at the third position with the U.S leading the table followed by Brazil.