Coronavirus | India conducts the highest number of daily tests

14.95 lakh samples studied; 2.10 lakh fresh cases and 1,070 deaths reported.

As many as 14,95,397 samples were tested in India on Friday (results of which were made available on Saturday), the highest-ever number of tests conducted in a single day in the country. This is the second consecutive day the number of tests is crossing the 14-lakh mark. On September 24, 2020, 14,92,409 tests were carried out, which was the highest until the record was broken on Friday. A total of 26.49 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

India registered 2,10,146 new COVID-19 cases as of 9.20 p.m. on Saturday. As many as 1,070 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,47,32,074 cases and 1,76,745 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Assam, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Ladakh, Sikkim, A&N Islands and Lakshadweep. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Maharashtra reported 67,123 infections (accounting for nearly 32% of the new cases) on Saturday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,334 new infections and Karnataka with 17,489 new cases.

Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (419) on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh followed with 120 new deaths, while Karnataka registered 80 new casualties.

About 27.14 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Saturday. It is about 16,000 doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24-hours. Also, it is about 8 lakh doses lower than what was recorded the previous Saturday.

3 million deaths

As of April 16, 3 million COVID-19 related fatalities have been recorded worldwide. The pace of deaths has quickened lately. On September 28, 2020, the one-million global deaths mark was crossed, about 250 days after the first such fatality was recorded in China. On January 14, 2020, the two-million mark was breached, taking about 110 days. The latest million was crossed in just over 94 days.

As of April 16, Brazil leads the world in terms of daily average reported deaths. The country reported over 2,860 daily deaths on an average on Friday. It accounts for one in every four deaths every day worldwide. India is reporting the second most number of average daily deaths ahead of U.S. and Mexico.