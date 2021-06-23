Coronavirus | India administers over 63.2 lakh doses on June 23, 2021

Chennai

23 June 2021 22:51 IST

Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of vaccinations (11 lakh) followed by Uttar Pradesh (7.2 lakh) and Maharashtra (6 lakh).

India administered over 63.2 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines until 9.30 p.m. on June 23. After registering a drop on June 22, the number of doses administered improved again on the third day since the government’s revised vaccine policy came into action.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of vaccinations (11 lakh) followed by Uttar Pradesh (7.2 lakh) and Maharashtra (6 lakh).

While the pace of the vaccination drive has picked up significantly this week, India needs to administer 82 lakh doses daily on an average to fully inoculate its adult population by December 31, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 46.6 lakh on June 22, which is more than the 32.5 lakh recorded a week before (June 16). It was also significantly higher than the average daily doses recorded a month before (May 22) which was 18.2 lakh.

About 26.2% of adults in India, 45.5% of those aged above 45, and 48.5% of people aged above 60, were administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. While 18% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.8% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

In comparison, 11.64% and 10.72% of people in Brazil and Russia are fully vaccinated, respectively. The figure for the U.K. and the U.S. stood at 46.39% and 44.98%, respectively.

53,186 new infections

India recorded 53,186 new COVID-19 cases until 9.30 p.m. on June 23, taking its cumulative caseload to 3,00,81,069.

As many as 1,309 new deaths were also registered taking the tally to 3,92,000. Around 19 lakh samples were tested in the country on June 22 (the results for which were made available on June 23).

Kerala reported 12,787 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (10,066) and Tamil Nadu (6,596). Maharashtra recorded 508 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (166) and Kerala (150). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

India now records the second-highest number of seven-day average daily deaths in the world, next to Brazil (2,003) An average of 1,584 daily deaths was recorded on June 22. The two other countries with the highest fatality count after India were Colombia (620) and Argentina (524).