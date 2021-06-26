Coronavirus | India administers 6.19 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on June 26, 2021

Seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase.

India administered 6.19 million new doses of COVID-19 vaccines until 9 p.m. on June 26. Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of vaccinations (0.97 million) followed by Maharashtra (0.72 million) and Uttar Pradesh (0.52 million).

Between June 1 and 25, 3.95 million doses were administered daily in India on average. At the current rate, a total of 1,065.54 million doses can be administered by December 31, 2021, which is around 815 million doses less than those required to fully vaccinate all adults (1880.37 million doses). To fully inoculate all adults by the end of this year, 8.24 million doses need to be given daily on average in the country.

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 6.09 million on June 25, which is more than the 3.35 million recorded a week before (June 19). It was also significantly higher than the average daily doses recorded a month before (May 25), which was 2.12 million.

About 28% of adults in India, 59.1% of those aged above 45 years, and 66.4% of people aged above 60 years, were administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 9 p.m. on June 26. While 19.2% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 4% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

India recorded 46,580 new COVID-19 cases until 9 p.m. on June 26, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,02,29,199. As many as 1,222 new deaths were also registered taking the tally to 3,95,747.

Kerala reported 12,118 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,812) and Tamil Nadu (5,415). Maharashtra recorded 511 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (148) and Kerala (118). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.