Coronavirus | India adds over 2,000 fatalities

Country reports 2.74 lakh new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate jumps to 21%

India registered 2,74,994 new COVID-19 cases till 9.30 p.m. on Monday.

As many as 2,014 new deaths were also recorded. The country has so far reported a total of 1,75,81,414 cases and 1,97,132 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 48,700 infections, followed by Uttar Pradesh (33,574) and Karnataka (29,744). Maharashtra also recorded 524 casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh (249) and Karnataka (201).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh.

Coronavirus updates | April 26, 2021

The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

The country also recorded a significant drop in the number of tests, with just over 14 lakh conducted on Sunday (results of which were made available on Monday). This is over 3 lakh fewer samples tested compared with the previous day. However, compared with the previous Sunday (April 18), this marks a jump of 46,234 tests.

The daily test positivity rate (percentage of positive samples tested) in the country shot up from around 12% on April 10 to nearly 21% on Sunday.

During the peak of the first wave in mid-September, the average daily test positivity rate was around 9%.

Dip in vaccinations

Only 9,95,288 vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Monday, the lowest in almost a month. On March 29, 5.83 lakh doses were given.

It is also about 15.4 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

The daily vaccination rate has been on a declining trend in the second half of April compared with the first.

Between April 1 and 12, India administered an average of 36.18 lakh doses every day. However, between April 13 and 25, the average daily doses given fell to 25.68 lakh.

As many as 2,04,190 new recoveries were recorded on Monday, taking the total to 1,45,00,893.

Globally, India’s average daily deaths (2,336) was the second highest, with Brazil continuing to record the most fatalities (nearly 2,500).