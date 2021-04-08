Coronavirus | India adds over 1 lakh cases for the second day in a row

CHENNAI

08 April 2021 00:50 IST

624 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours

India reported 1,14,352 new COVID-19 cases and 624 deaths as of 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday. This is the second day in a row that the country has crossed the one- lakh mark.

The figures do not include data from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The data were sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

The rise in cases in the past two days was primarily due to a record number of tests on Monday and Tuesday. More than 12 lakh daily tests were conducted on both these days. The last time the daily tests crossed the 12-lakh mark was on November 28, 2020.

Maharashtra (14%) and Uttar Pradesh (13%) led the list in terms of the absolute number of new tests conducted in these two days. However, in terms of tests conducted relative to the population size, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand were the front-runners.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,29,14,148 cases and 1,66,832 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 59,907 infections, accounting for nearly 52% of the new cases, on Wednesday, followed by Karnataka (6,976) and Uttar Pradesh (6,023). Maharashtra also recorded the most casualties (322), followed by Punjab (62) and Uttar Pradesh (40).

Vaccination doses

The number of vaccine doses administered exceeded the 8.5-crore mark, with 8,70,77,474 shots given as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The number of daily vaccinations recovered from the low figures recorded during the last few days of March and peaked at 42 lakh doses on April 2.

However, since then, the pace of vaccinations has fallen again. As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 13.14 lakh vaccine doses were administered across India.