Coronavirus | India adds more than 2.7 lakh cases, nearly 1,600 deaths on April 21, 2021

Chennai

21 April 2021 23:05 IST

Maharashtra reported 67,468 infections, while Uttar Pradesh saw 33,214 new cases

India recorded 2,71,280 new COVID-19 cases as of 10.15 p.m. IST on April 21. As many as 1,597 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,58,80,534 cases and 1,84,168 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths in Delhi, Sikkim, Tripura, Ladakh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Advertising

Advertising

Maharashtra reported 67,468 infections, accounting for nearly 27% of the new cases, on April 21, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,214 new infections and Karnataka with 23,558 new cases.

Maharashtra also recorded the most casualties (568) on April 21. Uttar Pradesh followed with 187 new deaths, while Gujarat registered 125 new casualties.

Also read: Very few post-vaccine infections, says ICMR

As many as 16,39,357 samples were tested in India on April 20 (results of which were made available on April 21), the highest-ever number of tests conducted on a single day in the country.

This is the first instance when the number of daily tests crossed the 16 lakh mark.

Trailing U.S.

Only the United States has recorded a higher number of cases on a single day than India. On January 2, 2021, the U.S. reported 3,00,310 new infections, its highest single-day spike. Other countries with significantly high single-day spikes are Brazil with 1,00,158 cases on March 25, 2021; the U.K. with 68,192 cases on January 8, 2021; and Turkey with 63,082 cases on April 16, 2021.

Also read: Centre steps in to restore oxygen supplies to Delhi

During the peak of the first wave, India’s daily case tally did not cross the 1 lakh mark. On September 16, 2020, the country recorded 97,860 new infections, the highest single-day rise for the first wave.

Around 29.9 lakh of COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on April 21, which is about 2.86 lakh doses lesser than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is about 3.44 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period one week before.

The daily vaccination rate in India has declined in the past week. Between April 7-13, India administered an average of 34.43 lakh doses every day. However, one week later, as on April 20, the average daily doses given fell to 27.05 lakh.