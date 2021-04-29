Coronavirus | India accounts for 1 in 4 deaths in the world

CHENNAI

Over 3.8 lakh new infections in a single day.

For the third consecutive day, India recorded over 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19, with 3,443 fatalities until 11 p.m. IST on April 29. The country accounted for nearly one in every four deaths in the world due to the virus as on April 28.

The country also surpassed 3.8 lakh infections for the first time, with as many as 3,86,795 new cases on the day. India has so far reported a total of 1,87,55,126 cases and 2,08,255 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 66,159 infections, followed by Kerala (38,607), and Uttar Pradesh (35,156).

Maharashtra also recorded 771 casualties, followed by Delhi (395) and Uttar Pradesh (298).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

As many as 2,89,998 new recoveries were recorded on April 29, taking the total to 1,53,72,243.

India’s average daily deaths over the last seven days rose to 2,882 and remained the highest in the world.

Among the five countries with the highest death toll due to the virus — the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, India and the U.K., fatalities are on a rising trend only in India.

The number of daily vaccine doses administered in the country dropped for the second consecutive day, with 21.9 lakh shots given in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on April 29, about 3.6 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Nearly 17.7 lakh tests were conducted on April 28.