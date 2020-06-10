Coronavirus | In unlock phase, focus shifts to testing rates

Bengaluru

10 June 2020 23:36 IST

Eight die of infection in Telangana, three in Karnataka; Andhra Pradesh tests more, shows increase in cases

Eight more COVID-19 patients died in Telangana, taking the toll to 156 on Wednesday. Three deaths were reported in Karnataka, raising the toll to 69, while in Andhra Pradesh the toll rose to 78 as another death was reported in East Godavari district.

Coronavirus, June 10 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

While the total number of tests done in Karnataka crossed four lakh, the average number of tests per day was down by half for the second consecutive day. On an average the State was testing 15,000 samples a day in the last one week.

Advertising

Advertising

While 7,036 tests were done on Tuesday, 8,249 tests were done on Wednesday, of an overall total of 4,08,506. The number of positive cases too reduced. While 161 were reported on Tuesday, it was 120 on Wednesday.

Sources in the State’s COVID-19 expert committee said this was because the number of migrants returning had reduced.

C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, the nodal officer for labs and testing in the COVID-19 task force said, while this may have brought some relief to the State’s COVID-19 burden, the positivity rate at 1.47% remained almost the same.

On Wednesday, with 120 new cases the total number of positive cases in Karnataka touched 6,041.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

With 257 discharges, the number of discharged persons was more than double the positive cases on Wednesday. Of the three fatalities, a 32-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban district was brought dead to a designated hospital on June 10 and tested positive, and a 57-year-old male patient with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) died on June 8. His samples tested positive on Wednesday. The third death was that of a 58-year-old male Maharashtra returnee a hospital in Dharwad on June 9.

The 120 new cases included 68 inter-State and three international travellers. With 42 cases, the highest number was reported from Bengaluru and over half were ILI cases. Among the new cases were 27 from Yadgiri, 13 from Vijayapura and 11 from Kalaburagi. A majority were Maharashtra returnees.

Andhra Pradesh reported 218 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day tally.

Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

Of these, 136 were of locals, 56 foreign returnees and 26 migrant returnees and people from other States, the Health Department said.

The State’s ‘tests per million’ ratio at 9,339, was one of the highest testing rates among States, officials said.

Kerala reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and 57 recoveries on Wednesday, with active cases in hospitals put at 1,238, seven more than the previous day. Senior Health officials said a good turnover in the number of recoveries would stabilise the total number of active cases.

With the Health Department confirming that the death of a 87-year-old male in Thrissur on Sunday night (shifted to Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2) was due to the disease, the death toll now stood at 17.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched 4,111 as 191 more tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)