Coronavirus | In record rise, A.P. reports 3,963 cases, 52 deaths

In a big rise in incidence, Andhra Pradesh reported 3,963 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday, during a 24-hour period. Both single-day tally and deaths were at a new high.

State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

Local transmission in Kerala accounted for over 60% of the total cases, with a significant rise in cases that had no clear epidemiological link. New patient clusters were reported from most districts in coastal areas as well as urban areas.

Kerala reported 593 new cases, taking cumulative cases to 11,659.

While there was a marginal drop in new cases on Saturday, the proportion occurring through local transmission remained unchanged, with 385 out of the 593 reported from the community. No epidemiological link was found in 36 local transmission cases. These included 19 health workers.

Two deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram district, taking the toll in the State to 40.

The number of recoveries on Saturday was 204. Of the 11,659 cases reported so far, recoveries stood at 5,201. Active cases in hospitals totalled 6,841.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Thiruvananthapuram, with 173 new cases, again accounted for the maximum incidence. Of this, 157 were linked to local transmission

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Health, LSG departments and the district disaster management authorities were setting up more COVID-19 first line treatment centres to handle the huge volume of patients who seemed to be asymptomatic.

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

As Andhra Pradesh reported high rise in fresh cases and deaths, the State tally rose to 44,609 and the toll to 586. The number of active patients was 22,260 and with 1,465 new discharges, recoveries went up to 21,763. However, the recovery rate was down to 48.7%.

The positivity rate for tests conducted in the past day was 16.6%, the highest for daily positivity. The overall positivity rate was 3.47%, the Health Department said. In the past day 23,872 samples were tested and 12,84,384 lakh samples overall, attaining a tests per million ratio of 24,052.

New deaths were reported in 11 districts and East Godavari reported 12 in a single day. Eight deaths each occurred in Guntur and Krishna and Anantapur recorded seven deaths. West Godavari reported five, Prakasam four, Nellore three and Visakhapatnam two deaths. Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram had one death each.

Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

East Godavari district turned into a hotspot and reported 994 new cases.

Karnataka’s surge continued on Saturday with 4,537 new positives, taking the total number to 59,652. With 93 more deaths, the toll touched 1,240.

In Bengaluru Urban area 2,125 people tested positive. Forty-nine of the fresh deaths were from Bengaluru Urban.

At least 11 districts in the State had reported more than 100 cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)