Coronavirus | In Ganjam’s quarantine centres, no separate provision for the transgender community

Due to the lack of separate arrangements for transgender persons at a quarantine centre, Prasant*, an 18-year-old transgender person had to spend a 14-day quarantine period, till April 29, with a group of males.

Prasant is a resident of Mathura panchayat in Khallikote block of Ganjam district. Violating lockdown restrictions, he had visited Purushottampur in the second week of April to take part in rituals related to the Dandajatra festival. When he returned home, the sarpanch of his area, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, directed him to remain in institutional quarantine at the Mathura panchayat.

Upon admission, he was shocked to find there was no separate provision for the transgender community. When he contacted the sarpanch, he was advised to share a room with men.

Survey of preparedness

During their survey of preparedness of 120 quarantine centers in 18 panchayats of Ganjam district, activists of Youth for Social Development (YSD) met Prasant, who was sharing a single room with four males. According to YSD director Bibhu Prasad Sahu, Prasant’s repeated appeals for a separate room were not heeded.

YSD’s survey found separate arrangements had been made for men and women in all 120 quarantine centres surveyed. However, only 10 out of 18 panchayats had made separate provisions for pregnant women, only two had made separate provisions for young children, and only four panchayats had separate provisions for people with special needs. None of the panchayats had any preparedness for the transgender community.

YSD urged authorities to take into account the special status of the transgender community. In most cases, males have a derogatory mental attitude towards transgender community, which has to be avoided, said Mr. Sahu.

(*Name changed to protect identity)