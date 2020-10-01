Coronavirus | In big jump, Kerala adds 8,800 cases in a day

A.P. does better over August; spike in Bengaluru raises Karnataka tally.

Kerala’s 8,830 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday represented a jump of 1,476 cases over the previous day.

The State carried out an additional 14,306 tests than on Tuesday, testing a record 63,682 samples. Nearly 75% of these were rapid antigen tests.

Despite the incentive of test-on-demand offered by the Government, testing remained low in the private sector. However, even after raising testing, the test positivity rate remained at 13%, indicating steady community transmission - more tests picking up more cases.

The number of recoveries reported on the day is 3,536, the highest recorded in a single day so far.

With the cumulative recoveries reported till date being 1, 28, 224, the number of active cases in the State now is 67,061. Of these, 438 patients are critically ill and being treated in ICUs while another 92 have been put on ventilatory support.

The cumulative toll rose to 742, as the State added 23 more deaths, for the September 11 to 27 period, to its official list. Palakkad accounted for eight deaths, Thiruvananthapuram six, Alapuzha three, Malappuram two and there was one each in Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

Over 97% new cases – 8,608 out of the 8,830 new cases – were locally acquired infections.

It also included infections in 123 healthcare workers, mainly in Kannur (33) and Thiruvananthapuram (32).

It was again about 2,000 COVID-19 cases added to Telangana’s tally on Tuesday, with the State reporting 2,103 cases. Eleven more deaths were registered.

Also, 55,359 tests were administered. The 2,103 new cases included 298 from Greater Hyderabad, 176 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 172 from Rangareddy, 141 from Nalgonda, 103 from Karimnagar, 102 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 93 from Khammam, 92 from Siddipet, and 85 from Warangal Urban. There were 29,326 active cases.

It took around 63 days for the fatality figures of COVID-19 patients attributed to COVID-19 and co-morbidities to change, in the bulletin issued by the Health department. The COVID-19 share remained at 46.13% and due to co-morbidities at 53.87% after it the element was included in the bulletin from July 28. It stayed the same till September 27.

In Monday’s media bulletin the Telangana government said, based on Monday’s data, that the percentage of COVID-19 deaths was 44.96%, and that due to co-morbidities 55.04%. The numbers remained unchanged on Wednesday.

A.P. records 6,133 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,133 new infections and 48 deaths on Wednesday.

In September, 2.58 lakh infections were reported and 1,859 deaths occurred.

The number of infections and deaths came down by 11.95% and 29.04% respectively compared to August.

Further, 20.93 lakh samples were tested during the month and 12.42% returned positive, while in August, 17.71 lakh samples were tested and 16.59% were positive.

Of total cases, August accounted for 42.37%, September for 37.31%, and July for 18.22% cases. Between March and June, 2.10% cases were reported.

In the past day, 7,075 patients have recovered and the total recoveries increased to 6,29,211 with 90.73% recovery rate. The overall death rate stands at 0.84% and the positivity rate of the 58.06 lakh tests was 11.94%. Currently, 58,445 patients are undergoing treatment.

East Godavari and Chittoor districts reported over 900 new cases.

The new cases and deaths were: East Godavari (983 and 5), Chittoor (925 and 8), Anantapur (580 and 4), Guntur (498 and 4), West Godavari (464 and 4), Krishna (446 and 5), Nellore (415 and 1), Kadapa (387 and 3), Srikakulam (362 and 0), Prakasam (324 and 6), Vizianagaram (298 and 1), Visakhapatnam (235 and 5) and Kurnool (216 and 2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (97,174), West Godavari (66,707), Chittoor (61,858), Anantapur (57,375), Kurnool (56,158), Guntur (54,690), Nellore (52,335), Visakhapatnam (50,028), Prakasam(48,249), Kadapa (43,818), Srikakulam (39,618), Vizianagaram (35,151) and Krishna (27,428).

Karnataka added 8,856 cases on Wednesday, with nearly 43% of the case load reported in September alone.

A spike in cases in Bengaluru has raised the tally in the State. With 87 deaths on Wednesday, the State toll touched 8,864. Nearly 36% of fatalities were reported in September.

In September, the State added 2,59,344 cases of which 1,05,327 were in Bengaluru Urban.

T.N. inches towards six lakh mark

Tamil Nadu’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases moved closer to the six lakh-mark as another 5,659 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the State’s total count of COVID-19 cases was 5,97,602. Of this, 46,263 persons were currently under treatment and 5,41,819 persons were discharged till date. Another 67 persons (46 in government hospitals and 21 in private hospitals) died, taking the toll to 9,520.

A total of 5,610 persons, including 1,205 in Chennai and 697 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. As many as 11,320 persons were currently under treatment in Chennai, 5,027 in Coimbatore, 2,794 in Salem and 2,170 in Chengalpattu.

With 1,295 new cases, Chennai’s total count increased to 1,67,376. Coimbatore reported 574 cases, while the cases remained high in Salem with 378. There were 335 cases in Chengalpattu.

Thanjavur witnessed a surge in cases as 266 persons tested positive for COVID-19. Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram recorded 275 and 207 cases respectively.

Seven districts recorded 100-plus cases. This included Erode (161), Namakkal (161), Tiruvannamalai (147) and Tiruppur (137).

Of the 67 fatalities, Chennai accounted for 16, while Coimbatore reported 11 deaths. Six persons died in Tiruppur and five in Salem. Five of the deceased had no co-morbidities. Among them was a 37-year-old man from Vellore, who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 16, and was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough for three days and difficulty in breathing for two days. He died on September 28 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 27-year-old man from Thanjavur was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever for four days on September 20. He died on September 30 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 86,928 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples to 73,54,050.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)