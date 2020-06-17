Coronavirus | In a first, number of discharged surpasses new COVID-19 infections in Bengal

Kolkata

17 June 2020 02:38 IST

Cases recorded from almost all districts, highest from Kolkata

While the cases of COVID-19 infections are increasing in West Bengal, a new silver lining has emerged in the battle against the pandemic where the number of patients discharged has been surpassing the number of infections for three consecutive days for the first time.

The Health department said infections stood 415 while 534 had been discharged on Tuesday. On Monday, the numbers were 407 and 434. The trend was witnessed on Sunday too.

The State now also has more recovered patients (6,028) than active cases (5,386). The discharge rate has climbed to 50.61% . The positivity rate which is a percentage of people testing positive for the viral infection compared to the number of tests stands at 3.39 %.

10 more deaths

The State in the past 24 hours recorded 10 more deaths due to the infection taking the number of deceased to 495. Four of them were from Kolkata, three from the North 24 Parganas, two from Howrah and one from the South 24 Parganas. Infections are being recorded from almost all districts, the highest being from Kolkata. It recorded 170 in the past 24 hours.