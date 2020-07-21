Coronavirus | Imphal medical college closed for a week

IMPHAL:

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, a medical college under the Union Ministry of Health, has been closed for one week with effect from Monday, announced Professor Ch. Arunkumar, RIMS’ Medical Superintendent, in a notification on Tuesday.

All departments and the Out Patient Department block will remain shut. However, emergency services will continue as before. The treatment of patients already admitted shall continue till they are fit for discharge. Only two attendants will be allowed per patient in the hospital.

On Monday, an attendant who was not posted in the “COVID-19 areas” of the facility tested positive for COVID-19. It has been established that the attendant visited various departments. The Department of Community Medicine has already commenced epidemiological investigation and contact tracing inside the RIMS. Doctors and paramedic staff in the concerned departments are being tested for COVID-19. Spraying of disinfectants is being carried out in the hospital.

Last week, a post graduate student tested positive for COVID-19 at RIMS.