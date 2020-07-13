Coronavirus | House panel on Labour to discuss reverse migration crisis

New Delhi

13 July 2020 20:28 IST

In its first meeting on Wednesday since the nationwide lockdown began, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour will discuss the reverse migration COVID-19 triggered.

“We will be discussing the steps the respective States have taken after the lockdown and once the Disaster Management Act came into force,” committee chairperson and Biju Janata Dal leader B Mahtab said. The Labour Ministry officials who will be deposing have been asked to collate all the information on the dilution of labour laws by State governments during the lockdown.

The committee had written to the nine State governments that had suspended labour laws. Two BJP-run States, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, are yet to respond even after nearly two months.

Mr. Mahtab said the committee would also deliberate on the unorganised workforce that had to trudge back to their home States with an abrupt suspension of all economic activities. The reverse migration had also given an opportunity, for the first time ever, each State government have statistics on those who returned during the lockdown. This statistics should be put to use for their benefit.

“There is an urgent need to fix the responsibility of State governments from where the workforce migrates, responsibility of the receiving States and the role of the Central government,” he said.

Mr. Mahtab had asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow videoconference of a committee meeting. So far, nine out of the 30 members have confirmed participation. At least three times earlier, the meeting of the the Labour committee had to be deferred because the majority of the members expressed inability to travel to Delhi to participate in the meeting.