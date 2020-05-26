Coronavirus | Hotels told to refund foreign returnees

The Union Home Ministry has asked the States to issue directions to hotels to refund passengers returning from foreign countries the quarantine charges of seven days, as the period of institutional quarantine had been reduced from 14 days to seven.

In a letter to the State governments, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, “It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that Indian nationals quarantined in hotels after their return from abroad were made to pay advance for 14 days. Since they can now leave for home quarantine after seven days, the amount paid by them for the remaining days needs to be refunded to them, which some hotels are refusing to do.”

“You are requested to issue necessary directions to hotels to refund their balance amount, without any delay,” Mr. Bhalla said.

The Ministry issued revised guidelines on May 24 for international passengers arriving on special flights and ships as part of the Vande Bharat mission. The May 5 guidelines had mandated 14 days quarantine and the States were asked to make arrangements.

As per the guidelines, protocol for the mandatory institutional quarantine was revised to seven days followed by home quarantine for as many days after a medical assessment. The charges for the quarantine are to be borne by the passengers.