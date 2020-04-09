National

Coronavirus | Home Ministry’s control room to help stranded people, resolved 300 cases in a day

Stranded people take rest inside a relief camp set up during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Model Town in Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra on April 7, 2020.

Stranded people take rest inside a relief camp set up during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Model Town in Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra on April 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the States are adopting various measures to help stranded people

The control room set up the Union Home Ministry to help people stranded due to the lockdown has been able to resolve 300 cases on a single day, an official said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said State governments are adopting various methods to solve problems of people stranded during lockdown.

“The Home Ministry’s control room solved 300 problems on Wednesday. The helpline for northeastern region is also providing services smoothly,” she said.

She said the States are adopting various measures like using helplines, apps, setting up relief camps, shelters and food camps to help stranded people.

The government has announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus, asserting social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from contracting the deadly virus.

