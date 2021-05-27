Coronavirus | Home Ministry repeats guidelines, asks States to retain containment measures

New Delhi

27 May 2021 20:38 IST

The guidelines, effective till May 31, will now be applicable till June 30.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday repeated the guidelines (under the Disaster Management Act, 2005) issued on April 29 to implement containment measures in districts where either the test positivity is more than 10 % in the past one week or where the bed occupancy is more than 60 %.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla wrote to States that though strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active COVID-19 cases “barring some areas in the southern and North-eastern regions.”

“In spite of declining trend, the number of active cases is still very high. It is therefore important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly. Any relaxation by States/UTs may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources,” he stated.

