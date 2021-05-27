National

Coronavirus | Home Ministry repeats guidelines, asks States to retain containment measures

Commuters driving past closed shops in a market area during a weekend lockdown imposed by the Punjab government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Amritsar on May 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday repeated the guidelines (under the Disaster Management Act, 2005) issued on April 29 to implement containment measures in districts where either the test positivity is more than 10 % in the past one week or where the bed occupancy is more than 60 %.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla wrote to States that though strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active COVID-19 cases “barring some areas in the southern and North-eastern regions.”

“In spite of declining trend, the number of active cases is still very high. It is therefore important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly. Any relaxation by States/UTs may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources,” he stated.

The guidelines, effective till May 31, will now be applicable till June 30.

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 8:42:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-home-ministry-repeats-guidelines-asks-states-to-retain-containment-measures/article34660198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY