Shimla 16 June 2020
Coronavirus | Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader quarantines self at home
Updated: 16 June 2020 03:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri has quarantined himself at his home over fears that he may have come in contact with a COVID-positive person.
Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri wrote a post on Facebook about this around 12.45 a.m. on June 16.
In the post written in Hindi, he said he might have come in contact with a COVID-19-positive person while discharging his duties as a public representative.
“Though social distance was maintained and I am felling fully healthy, I am quarantining myself at my home till further information,” Mr. Agnihotri said in the post.
