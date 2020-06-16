Coronavirus | Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader quarantines self at home

Shimla

16 June 2020 03:30 IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri has quarantined himself at his home over fears that he may have come in contact with a COVID-positive person.

Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri wrote a post on Facebook about this around 12.45 a.m. on June 16.

In the post written in Hindi, he said he might have come in contact with a COVID-19-positive person while discharging his duties as a public representative.

“Though social distance was maintained and I am felling fully healthy, I am quarantining myself at my home till further information,” Mr. Agnihotri said in the post.