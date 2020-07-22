National

Coronavirus | Himachal CM in self-quarantine after Deputy Secretary in his office tests positive

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 22.

“As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself,” Mr. Thakur told the media before leaving his office for his residence.

He then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover in Shimla.

The CM’s sample will soon be collected for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior health official said.

Mr. Thakur said that samples of officials and mediapersons who came in contact with the Deputy Secretary will be collected for testing as per protocol.

Meanwhile, all the appointments of the chief minister have been cancelled till further orders, an official said.

