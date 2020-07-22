Coronavirus | Himachal CM in self-quarantine after Deputy Secretary in his office tests positive

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 22.
Coronavirus, July 22 updates
“As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself,” Mr. Thakur told the media before leaving his office for his residence.
He then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover in Shimla.
The CM’s sample will soon be collected for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior health official said.
Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
Mr. Thakur said that samples of officials and mediapersons who came in contact with the Deputy Secretary will be collected for testing as per protocol.
Meanwhile, all the appointments of the chief minister have been cancelled till further orders, an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath