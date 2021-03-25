Coronavirus | Highest single-day spike registered since October 23

Six States account for 80.63% of the new cases, says Health Ministry.

India has reported 53,476 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with a death toll of 251, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday. This is the highest daily spike since October 23 last year when 54,366 fresh cases were recorded.

Six States — Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat — are reporting a surge in daily new cases and together account for 80.63% of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 31,855 (59.57%), followed by Punjab (2,613) and Kerala (2,456). The active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192), comprising 3.35% of the total positive cases.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 74.32% of the active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.91% of the active cases.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,31,650 and 26,490 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The gap between recovered and the active cases stands at 10,836,458.

Of the 251 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, six States account for 78.49% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95), followed by Punjab (39 daily deaths) and Chhattisgarh (29) in the last 24 hours.