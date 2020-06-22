Coronavirus | Health Ministry sounds note of caution on self-medication

NEW DELHI

22 June 2020 18:43 IST

With no cure currently, govt. urges COVID appropriate behaviour

The Union Health Ministry on Monday urged people to be cautious about drug abuse and self-medication and underlined that COVID-19, which is caused by a virus and not bacteria, does not respond to antibiotics.

“There is currently no cure for COVID-19 and if you have symptoms the best idea is to call a doctor and go by a trained professional advise,” the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry added that in the last 24 hours the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had tested 1,43,267 samples, while the total number of samples tested so far is 69,50,493.

The Ministry reiterated that ensuring hand hygiene, not touching the face, keeping a physical distance of at least one metre from other people and calling one’s health care provider in case any symptoms are detected, are the pillars of the community fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry said only “COVID appropriate behaviour” will safeguard the community from the pandemic.

Masks and exercise

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in an advisory has said that “people should not wear masks when exercising as masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.”

“Sweat can make the mask become wet more quickly which makes it difficult to breathe and promotes the growth of micro-organisms. The important preventive measure during exercise is to maintain physical distance of at least one metre from others,” the Organisation said.

The WHO added that while prolonged use of medical masks can be uncomfortable, it does not lead to carbon dioxide intoxication nor oxygen deficiency.

“While wearing a medical mask, make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you to breathe normally. Do not re-use a disposable mask and always change it as soon as it gets damp,’’ it said.

Speaking about footwear hygiene, the WHO noted that the likelihood of COVID-19 being spread on shoes and infecting individuals is very low. “But as a precautionary measure, particularly in homes where infants and small children crawl or play on floors, consider leaving your shoes at the entrance of your home. This will help prevent contact with dirt or any waste that could be carried on the soles of shoes.”