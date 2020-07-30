Coronavirus | Health Ministry flags high human cost of herd immunity

In a country like India, with its multi-crore population, herd immunity cannot be a strategic option because this will come at a very high cost in terms of human lives lost and cripple the health care system, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

“Herd immunity can only be achieved through immunisation and till then COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is the only way forward,” said OSD, Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan at a press conference.

He added that India currently has over 10 lakh persons who have recovered from COVID with an active case load of 5,28,242 COVID patients.

“India is currently registering a recovery rate of 64.44% which was 7.85% in April. 16 States have a recovery rate more than the national average. Of these, Delhi has a recovery rate of 88%, Ladakh 80%, Haryana 78%, Assam 76%, Telangana 74%, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat 73%, Rajasthan 70%, M.P. 69% and Goa 68%. Case fatality rate in India today is 2.21% and among the lowest in the world. 24 States and Union Territories have a lesser fatality rate than that of the country,” Mr. Bhushan said.

Vaccine situation

Responding to a question on vaccine development and how the government plans to make this available to the general public, Mr. Bhushan said that world over there are three vaccine candidates which are in phase III clinical trials.

“These 3 vaccines are being developed by the U.S., UK and China. In India, two indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase I and II clinical trials. The first is being tested on 11,050 subjects at eight sites, the second on 1,000 subjects at five sites. India has not signed any agreement with any vaccine manufacturing company so far but we are in discussions on vaccine distribution and the Ministry is in talks with stakeholders,” the official said.

He added that there are multiple stakeholders within and outside the government and Ministry of Health has started actively engaging with such stakeholders.

“There has been discussion on prioritising how a vaccine would be distributed or administered if and when it becomes available. A COVID vaccine, whenever it comes, will have to be administered on a much larger scale compared to the existing vaccines. This is something on which there is near unanimity,” he noted.

Ayodhya safegaurds

Responding to a question on the proposed religious gathering at Ayodhya at a time when there is a ban on religious gatherings, Joint Secretary in the Minsitry Lav Agarwal noted that “SOPs issued for social gatherings during Unlock 2.0 would be applicable for the event”.

The Health Ministry on Thursday also congratulated healthcare workers for their continued fight against COVID-19 pandemic in India and contribution in bringing down the case fatality rate.

Mr. Bhushan said so far the Central government has received 131 claims under the ₹50 lakh insurance scheme that the Central government announced in March for COVID-19 healthcare workers. “Among them 20 have been cleared; in 64 cases the payments is being processed while 47 claims are still being looked into by various State governments. Maximum claims have come in from Maharashtra, Delhi and Telangana,” he said.

The Health Ministry added that so far 1,81,90,000 tests for COVID have been conducted in the including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests.

“There has been a week on week increase in average tests per day. India is conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day,” said Mr. Bhushan.