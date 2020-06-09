National

Coronavirus | Haryana records 355 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Punjab reports 56 cases and two deaths

Punjab recorded 56 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported two deaths taking the tally to 55, according to an official statement.

Coronavirus, June 9 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

The number of positive cases has reached 2,719. The patients who died were from Amritsar district. The major chunk of the new cases, 20 and 15, were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 497 and 2,166 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 355 fresh cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 5,209. Six deaths were also reported taking the tally to 45, according to a government statement.

