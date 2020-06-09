Coronavirus | Haryana records 355 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Punjab recorded 56 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported two deaths taking the tally to 55, according to an official statement.
Coronavirus, June 9 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19
The number of positive cases has reached 2,719. The patients who died were from Amritsar district. The major chunk of the new cases, 20 and 15, were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 497 and 2,166 patients have so far been cured.
In Haryana, 355 fresh cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 5,209. Six deaths were also reported taking the tally to 45, according to a government statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism