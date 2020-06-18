Coronavirus | Haryana records 13, Punjab six COVID-19 deaths

Punjab recorded 126 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported six deaths taking the tally to 78, officials said.
The number of positive cases has reached 3,497. The patients who died were from Amritsar, Ferozepur and Sangrur districts. The major chunk of the new cases, 40 and 31, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 881 and 2,538 patients have been cured so far.
In Haryana, 560 cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 8,832. It also reported 13 deaths taking the tally to 130. The major chunk of the new cases, 228 and 180, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,750 and 3,952 patients have so far been discharged, officials said.
