Coronavirus | Haryana doubles salary of doctors, nurses

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the salary of doctors, nurses, paramedical and all other staff working in COVID-19 hospitals would be doubled.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister said all arrangements for providing PPE kits, medicines and ventilators are satisfactory in all the government hospitals and medical colleges.

“All the arrangements for the treatment of corona patients such as masks, PPE kits, medicines, ventilators etc. will be made by the State government for medical colleges whether they are under Central or State government, private or government aided,” said the statement.