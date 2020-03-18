Coronavirus | Harsh Vardhan reviews actions taken and further preparedness

NEW DELHI

18 March 2020 17:00 IST

Dedicated teams to visit quarantine facilities to assess and monitor on a regular basis

The Union Health Ministry at a meeting on Wednesday reviewed the quarantine facilities for the evacuees, including the ones at the airports/other key transit points, in terms of segregation of passengers, transportation to the quarantine facilities, health checks-ups etc.

The Ministry has directed teams to carry out regular inspection and monitor the quarantine facilities to ensure that the necessary amenities and facilities are being provided.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan noted that he would review the status on a daily basis. He held a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry, MS/Director of Central Government Hospitals, including Safdurjung, Dr RML Hospital and the AIIMS, on Wednesday.

”He reviewed the preparedness regarding hospital management such as OPD blocks, availability of testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), medicines, and adequate isolation wards. He directed hospitals to ensure adequate availability of protective gear for all healthcare workers. He was informed that adequate quantity of PPE, masks, sanitizers, hand-held thermometers etc., are being procured and provided to the designated places as per demand along with maintaining the stock to address any future demand,” noted a release issued by the Ministry.