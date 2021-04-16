Coronavirus | Haffkine Bio-Pharma targets 22.8 crore Covaxin vials a year

Mumbai

16 April 2021

It will be at least a year before the company begins actual production.

After receiving permission to make Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Mumbai-based Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical on Friday said it would take at least a year for the company to start actual production.

A top official said the state-run company is targeting to produce 22.8 crore vials of the vaccine per year.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Dr Sandeep Rathod, managing director, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, said, “Our target is to produce around 22.8 crore vaccine vials but it will take one year for us to start production.” Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the ICMR have developed Covaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"And now we received a contract to produce the vaccine at our Parel facility in Mumbai," he said.

"A proposal was submitted in January this year owing to the rising cases of coronavirus and need for more vaccines to immunise a large number of people. It is an ambitious project which is important from the angle of vaccination of such a large population,” said the managing director of the Maharashtra government undertaking.

“There will be an internal team as well as a technical team to set up the facility for production of raw materials. Once we receive all the clearances from the Centre about safety and quality standards, we will start vaccine production,” he said.

"The installed capacity of the new facility will be of 22.8 crore vials per year and we will make optimum use of it," Dr Rathod said.