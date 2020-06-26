Coronavirus | Guwahati to go under total lockdown for 14 days to contain COVID-19

GUWAHATI

26 June 2020 15:00 IST

Twice-a-week lockdown in other urban areas of Assam and night curfew for 14 days

The Assam government has decided to impose a total lockdown in Guwahati for 14 days from the midnight of June 28 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The government has also decided to impose night curfew across the State and twice-a-week lockdown in all urban and semi-urban places with immediate effect.

“The COVID-19 cases in Guwahati have been increasing exponentially. Since June 15, we have recorded 676 cases of community transmission. We have thus decided to impose total lockdown in the city from June 28 midnight till July 12”, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

There would be no lockdown for rural areas but the night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am will be in force. Apart from essential services, including movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, nothing would remain open for the first seven days. Grocery shops and vegetable markets would remain closed too.

“The administration and police have been told to ensure a strict lockdown. We will assess the situation next Friday and take a call on relaxations, if needed”, Mr. Sarma told newspersons.

The movement of vehicles in the city would be monitored during the lockdown period and no vehicle -- private or commercial -- would be allowed to enter or exit. “Anyone willing to leave the city should do so by Saturday,” he said.

All religious places, hotels, restaurants and e-commerce would remain closed during the lockdown period, while up to 20 people would be allowed to take part in funerals or cremations. Fuel outlets have been asked to provide fuel to only those on essential service and the city administration had been given the authority to decide if only specific outlets would remain open during the lockdown period.

However, farm and tea estate activities would function unlike during the first nationwide lockdown.

The Minister said Assam had so far tested 4.5 lakh swab samples with more samples being tested.

“I have been told some States have done better, but an analysis of cases from 20 districts in Assam revealed that many cases were from such States. For instance, 82 positive cases were people who had come from Kerala after that State was said to have flattened the curve. Similarly, 104 cases were from Karnataka”, he stated.

On June 25, Assam recorded 6,646 positive patients, with 2,601 active cases and 4,033 people discharged. Nine have died, while three migrated to other States.