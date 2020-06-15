Coronavirus | Maharashtra govt. to use social media to identify blood donors

A blood donation camp organised by Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan at SNDT College in Ghatkopar.

Mumbai

15 June 2020 04:21 IST

71 blood banks will be registered on Facebook

The Maharashtra government has decided to utilise the services of social media platforms to coordinate between blood donors and patients in need of blood.

Around 71 government blood banks will be registered on Facebook’s blood donation tool. When needed, a blood bank can get in touch with the tool to identify donors in the vicinity.

“We decided to use the tool as the government is extending a number of relaxations after the lockdown. It has been said time and again that the State requires blood not only for COVID-19 patients, but also for those suffering from other diseases. The Facebook tool is an attempt to ensure more donors get connected,” said State Health Department’s principal secretary Pradeep Vyas, on the occasion of World Blood Donation day.

Mr. Vyas said 71 government blood banks will be registered on Facebook’s blood donation tool. “When requirement arises, a request will be made on the digital platform. Those who have registered with the social media platform, will be notified about the need,” he said.

A message will be sent to the donors in the vicinity about the required blood group and address of the blood bank. “The rapid communication due to digital platforms will save lives,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been highlighting the requirement of blood in the State’s blood banks. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have restricted the flow of usual blood donors.

Several youth organisations, including those of the three ruling parties of Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party have been organising blood donation camps, while adhering to physical distancing norms.