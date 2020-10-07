Coronavirus | Govt. to launch awareness campaign on masks, social distancing

Need to be careful, and not afraid, especially with the winter coming, says Javadekar

The Centre will launch an awareness campaign on Thursday to promote the use of face masks, maintaining safe distance and hand-washing to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

Mr. Javadekar was addressing the press on Wednesday after the Cabinet meeting which he said had discussed the pandemic situation.

There was a need to be careful, and not afraid, especially with the winter coming, he said. With no vaccine or treatment available, he said the only way to stay safe was to wear masks, maintain a safe distance and wash hands regularly.

Banners, posters and stickers would be put on all public transport — railways, Metros, buses and airports — petrol pumps, schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres, markets, office complexes, housing societies, police stations and government offices, he said.