Coronavirus | Govt. to conduct telephonic survey on COVID-19

The Central government will conduct a telephonic survey on COVID-19 calling up citizens on their mobile phones.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

“This is to be carried out by NIC and calls will come from the number 1921,” a release said on Tuesday.

It is to obtain proper feedback on the prevalence and distribution of symptoms.

“Please be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such survey,” it added.

The States and the UTs are requested to inform public about the survey.